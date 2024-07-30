Sci-Fi and Horror and Queer Books, Oh My!
Tuesday is new release day, and y’all know we’re covering it from all angles.
10 New Horror Books Coming in August
What can you expect to feel when you’re reading this month’s horror offerings? Fear and dread, of course. That’s what you come for when you pick up a horror book. But these books will make you feel so much more: joy, grief, anger, remorse, and a whole myriad of human emotions. Good horror takes you on a journey of emotions to dig at the root of what makes you tick and what you fear. And all of these books will do that for you. Read at your own risk, horror fans. You have been warned. These books are not for the faint of heart.
The Best New Books Out July 30, 2024
There are a lot of books out today to be excited about. There’s the adorable bento lunchbox cookbook Let’s Make Some Lunch by Sulhee Jessica Woo, the mystery/thriller Like Mother, Like Daughter by Kimberly McCreight, and the jazz-filled African historical fiction They Dream in Gold by Mai Sennaar. There’s more African-centered fiction with Someone Like Us by Dinaw Mengestu, while the bookish The Bookshop Sisterhood by Michelle Lindo-Rice keeps it stateside.
Read on for more bangers, and don’t miss our resident velocireader Liberty Hardy’s new release list.
Take Me to Your Reader: Exciting New SFF Books Coming in August
In this post, you’ll find a man stuck in a reality show dungeon with his ex’s cat, fighting all manner of weird things, including llamas; a novella about pocket universes found on Earth; a magical coffee shop where the baristas offer you sustenance and life advice (and oh yeah, they’re cats); a student looking to advance his knowledge who instead winds up stuck in dangerous times; a dying woman who magics herself into her favorite fantasy series only to get a really big surprise; a deadly assassin on the run from the members of her guild after she refuses to carry out orders; a fantastic retelling of “The Goose Girl”; and more!
So hold on to your butts and get ready to blast off into these great reading adventures!
8 New Queer Books to Add to Your TBR
It’s the fifth Tuesday in a month, which generally means there are fewer new releases — the biggest releases tend to be on the first Tuesday of the month. While there aren’t a ton of queer books out today (there isn’t a bonus list of more like I usually have), the titles that are out are top-notch, from queer love in Iran to a sapphic historical mystery set during the Harlem Renaissance to an F/F space opera, essays by a renowned trans writer, queer YA horror, and more.