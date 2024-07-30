Sci-Fi and Horror and Queer Books, Oh My!

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Tuesday is new release day, and y’all know we’re covering it from all angles. 10 New Horror Books Coming in August What can you expect to feel when you’re reading this month’s horror offerings? Fear and dread, of course. That’s what you come for when you pick up a horror book. But these books will make you feel so much more: joy, grief, anger, remorse, and a whole myriad of human emotions. Good horror takes you on a journey of emotions to dig at the root of what makes you tick and what you fear. And all of these books will do that for you. Read at your own risk, horror fans. You have been warned. These books are not for the faint of heart.