How to Restart Your Reading Habits
Welcome to Thursday! As we look toward the weekend, I’d love to know: what are you reading this week? If you’re in a rut, you might appreciate this look at how to restart your reading habits. And it’s always nice to have something to look forward to, so about how the freshly revealed cover of Rebecca Yarros’s Onyx Storm?
Muppets, Memes, Music, and More: 8 Compelling Modern Cultural Histories
Muppets in Moscow? Hip-hop? Chinese restaurants? What do these all have in common? Each is the subject of recently published modern cultural history books. Each cultural history gives you a window into the past and present about everyday phenomena like food, music, or fashion.
How to Get Kids Excited About Audiobooks
No matter what the age, audiobooks can open up a new world to those who have shunned reading because they think it’s boring or find it overwhelming. Sometimes that is a massive issue: simply seeing a wall of text can be quite overwhelming for some kids, especially those who struggle to process information or for many autistic and dyslexic youth. Audiobooks are in my opinion the best gateway to a trillion new worlds. Here are some tips on getting started with audiobooks and how to kids excited about them in general. I really hope it is useful! We also have a list of other ways to listen to audiobooks to check out.
More into music than audiobooks? One Book Riot editor is recommending sapphic books based on lyrics stuck in their head.
New YA Comics & Nonfiction Coming in July
Let’s take a look at all of the comics and YA nonfiction hitting shelves this month. The titles below without a date beside them are available now, while those with a date will be coming soon.
This is such a fun roundup of titles. We’ve got nonfiction about pay equality in women’s soccer, paired with a comic adaptation of a YA fantasy classic, a surprising twist at a church youth group, a funny cat, and more.
Who Needs Sleep? 11 Books That Will Keep You Up All Night
What was the last book that kept you up reading all night? For me, it was Old Soul by Susan Barker, coming out in January of 2025. This horror novel about a mysterious woman who leaves death in her wake had me flipping the pages until I knew all the answers. (It’s also creepy as hell, another reason to keep the lights on!) A book that you can’t put down is widely considered the mark of a great read, and we are lucky to have so many being published every month! To help you whittle down some fantastic choices, we have this list of 11 books that’ll keep you up reading all night long!
And these gothic romances will keep you company!
10 of the Best New Nonfiction Books to Read for Disability Pride Month
In honor of Disability Pride Month, I’ve gathered together some incredible nonfiction titles by disabled, chronically ill, Deaf, and neurodivergent authors. There’s some old favorites — like Leah Lakshmi Piepzna-Samarasinha and Alice Wong — and new-to-me authors, including Stephanie Foo, Alice Hattrick, and Jules Sherred. Whatever kinds of books you enjoy, there is sure to be something on this list for you!