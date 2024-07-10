Book Riot’s Best Books of 2024 (So Far)

I have never been more tired. I have never been more productive. I’ve been writing almost exclusively about being a new parent in various Book Riot-shaped spaces because parenting infants is an all-encompassing thing. It requires many cups of coffee and some newfound superpowers like the ability to get shit done on very little sleep with very little time.

You know what’s great for limited reading time? Short story collections.

What is a thing in your life you would call your passion? Dancing? Reading? Collecting things, like stamps and baseball cards? Perhaps it’s a television show, or a quest to qualify for the Olympics, or a thirst for knowledge. These are things that bring you happiness and perhaps even a career. Now imagine you were consumed with thoughts of these things. Say you have a hobby that you love so much, you will stop at nothing to keep doing it — including committing crimes. Now you don’t have a passion, you have an obsession. That is what drives the stories in nine compelling true crime reads about obsessions listed below. Sometimes the authors are the ones obsessing, and sometimes it’s the subjects they write about. These are people whose lives were taken over with a need for…something. And these tales are wild.