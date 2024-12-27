10 Must-Read Modern Horror Classics
The Most Popular Books in US Public Libraries in 2024
What are the most popular library book checkouts from 2024? This is a tough question to answer, in part because not every library reports on the books being checked out, some do but separate out genres and formats (i.e., they pull out mystery checkouts from overall checkouts or count digital and print separately), and because the reports on top checkouts might show up at different times at the end of one year or in the beginning of another. But as we count down to the end of 2024, what can we gather about popular library books from the year based on the information that can be surfaced?
A Whirlwind Sci-Fi Adventures That’s Like Indiana Jones in Space
When my days get busy, and I start to feel overwhelmed, I tend to reach for science fiction and fantasy novels. Sometimes, you just need a whirlwind adventure novel. This book delivers.
10 Modern Horror Classics Keeping the Genre Alive
I’ve loved horror since I was a kid. So when I had the chance to breathe the same air as Nick Cutter, Tananarive Due, and Stephen Graham Jones, I was over the moon. These three titans of contemporary horror — along with paranormal investigator Steve Gonsalves — appeared in a Spotlight on Horror panel at last year’s New York Comic Con. Listening to them speak about my most favorite genre in the whole world left me feeling as if I’d ascended to a higher plane of awesomeness.
Cowabunga! A Look Back at 40 Years of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Forty years ago, in May of 1984, two young, unknown men sat at a table at a comic book convention in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. It was the first-ever Portsmouth Mini-Con, a tiny, local event with about 200 attendees. The two young creators had brought along their new comic, which they had published through their own independent publishing company, Mirage Studios, with an initial print run of 3,275 copies. It was printed in black and white on cheap newsprint, and copies sold for $1.50 each.
Lighting Up Our Brains: Books About Reading
Reading books is a satisfying escape that makes you smarter and calmer. A real win-win scenario. As someone who is especially fond of book culture, I’ve compiled eight nonfiction and fiction titles that focus on examining the act of reading and how it affects our day-to-day lives.