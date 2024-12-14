Riot Headline The Best Books of 2024
a woman with light brown skin and curly hair reading while wearing a Santa hat
Best of Book Riot

The Most Popular Stories of the Week

The 10 worst book-to-screen adaptations, the best new book releases of the week, 2025 mysteries to put on your TBR, and more.

Rebecca Joines Schinsky

Chief of Staff

Rebecca Joines Schinsky is the executive director of product and ecommerce at Riot New Media Group. She co-hosts All the Books! and the Book Riot Podcast. Follow her on Twitter: @rebeccaschinsky.

View All posts by Rebecca Joines Schinsky

Welcome to your weekend edition of The Best of Book Riot. Pour a cup of whatever makes you happy and dig into the highlight reel.

The 10 Worst Book-to-Screen Adaptations

“The book was better” isn’t always true…but it’s a cliché for a reason. Readers know that unique heartbreak of having a favorite book be mangled in the adaptation. But which adaptations did the worst job with the source material?

The Historical Fiction Book That Should Make All the Best-Of Lists This Year

Since I’m finishing up my own best-of historical fiction list right now, I’ve got best-of lists on the mind. That means we’ve got to talk about the one book that should be included on every list. With a few weeks left before the end of the year, there’s even time for you to slip it into your end-of-2024 reading, too.

The Best New Books Out This Week

Get ready for a sapphic King Lear reimagining, a highly anticipated Southeast Asian-set romantasy, a personal account of Japanese incarceration during WWII, and more.

How the New York Times Picks the 100 Notable, and 10 Best, Books of the Year

Gilbert Cruz, editor of The New York Times Book Review, joins Book Riot’s Jeff O’Neal to talk about the colossal undertaking that is making its 100 Notable Books List and its 10 Best Books of the Year List.

2025 Mysteries to Get Excited About

My first priority going into 2025 has been to continue to help organizations that are actively helping those in need and fighting back against cruelty in my community and beyond. And then I’ve been building my well of hope and joy— important parts of activism and resistance— by actively finding things to look forward to in 2025 in order to stay afloat amidst the chaotic and cruel news to come (if 2016 is any indication). With that in mind, here are five 2025 mystery releases that I am beyond excited about that should absolutely be on your radar. It’s never too early to let your library know about a title you’ll want, or to pre-buy a book and get the joy of it arriving on your doorstep on pub day.