The Most Popular Stories of the Week

The 10 Worst Book-to-Screen Adaptations
“The book was better” isn’t always true…but it’s a cliché for a reason. Readers know that unique heartbreak of having a favorite book be mangled in the adaptation. But which adaptations did the worst job with the source material?
The Historical Fiction Book That Should Make All the Best-Of Lists This Year
Since I’m finishing up my own best-of historical fiction list right now, I’ve got best-of lists on the mind. That means we’ve got to talk about the one book that should be included on every list. With a few weeks left before the end of the year, there’s even time for you to slip it into your end-of-2024 reading, too.
The Best New Books Out This Week
Get ready for a sapphic King Lear reimagining, a highly anticipated Southeast Asian-set romantasy, a personal account of Japanese incarceration during WWII, and more.
How the New York Times Picks the 100 Notable, and 10 Best, Books of the Year
Gilbert Cruz, editor of The New York Times Book Review, joins Book Riot’s Jeff O’Neal to talk about the colossal undertaking that is making its 100 Notable Books List and its 10 Best Books of the Year List.
2025 Mysteries to Get Excited About
My first priority going into 2025 has been to continue to help organizations that are actively helping those in need and fighting back against cruelty in my community and beyond. And then I’ve been building my well of hope and joy— important parts of activism and resistance— by actively finding things to look forward to in 2025 in order to stay afloat amidst the chaotic and cruel news to come (if 2016 is any indication). With that in mind, here are five 2025 mystery releases that I am beyond excited about that should absolutely be on your radar. It’s never too early to let your library know about a title you’ll want, or to pre-buy a book and get the joy of it arriving on your doorstep on pub day.