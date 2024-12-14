The Most Popular Stories of the Week

Rebecca Joines Schinsky is the executive director of product and ecommerce at Riot New Media Group. She co-hosts All the Books! and the Book Riot Podcast. Follow her on Twitter: @rebeccaschinsky .

Welcome to your weekend edition of The Best of Book Riot. Pour a cup of whatever makes you happy and dig into the highlight reel.

“The book was better” isn’t always true…but it’s a cliché for a reason. Readers know that unique heartbreak of having a favorite book be mangled in the adaptation. But which adaptations did the worst job with the source material?