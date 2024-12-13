How THE NEW YORK TIMES Makes Its Best Books of the Year List
Behind the Scenes of the NYT’s 100 Notable Books of the Year
On a special episode of the Book Riot Podcast, New York Times books editor Gilbert Cruz reveals the process for selecting the 100 notable—and 10 best—books of the year.
Censorship Trends for 2025, Part II
Last week, I highlighted several big-picture trends that we’ll see happening in book censorship in 2025. Those are far from the only trends emerging as we move forward, especially as a new administration amenable to revocation of human rights takes over. Here are several more censorship trends to prepare for in the coming year.
This Fat-Positive Rom-Com Will Knock Your Socks Off
I’m a huge fan of Jenny L. Howe’s romance novels. Her first two books, The Make-Up Test and On the Plus Side, both feature strong plus-size women and tons of humor. I have literally laughed out loud with each of Howe’s books, and the latest addition to her oeuvre, How to Get a Life in Ten Dates, is no exception. (For fans of On the Plus Side, there are some nice Easter eggs waiting for you in How to Get a Life in Ten Dates, too.)
There’s No Place Like Horror for the Holidays
Horror fans, inside of you there are two wolves: one who wants to embrace the joyous holiday spirit and one who just wants to be spooky all year round. It might feel like they are pulling you in two directions, but you can have both! Embrace your true creepy nature while also having a festive holiday season with these books.
Exploring Internet Safety Through Comics
Between social media bans, the slow destruction of Twitter, and the fight over the Kids Online Safety Act (which promises to deliver just the opposite), news about the dangers of technology is everywhere. No matter how technology itself changes, though, it’s not going away, so it’s important that we teach children how to use it safely and to remind ourselves of best practices as well.
Food Books for Your Holiday List
The holidays are here, and I’m just finishing up my Christmas shopping. A lot of my family are huge food nerds—just like me—so I have assembled an all-star collection of food-related books that will end up in my family’s stockings. There’s just something about sharing my favorite food books with people I love. Plus, we love making the same recipes from the books and comparing notes.