How THE NEW YORK TIMES Makes Its Best Books of the Year List

Behind the scenes of the NYT's 100 notables list, censorship trends to watch for in 2025, a rom-com that will knock your socks off, and more.

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Welcome to The Best of Book Riot, our daily round-up of what’s on offer across our site, newsletters, podcasts, and social channels. Not everything is for everyone, but there is something for everyone. Behind the Scenes of the NYT’s 100 Notable Books of the Year On a special episode of the Book Riot Podcast, New York Times books editor Gilbert Cruz reveals the process for selecting the 100 notable—and 10 best—books of the year.