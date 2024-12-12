Warm Up With These Cozy Fantasy Romances
The Best Bookish Stocking Stuffers
Unbelievably, this rock keeps hurtling through space, and it is already time to start planning for holiday gift-giving. Whatever we are celebrating or who we are buying for, we are going to take our glimmers wherever we can find them, and a little retail therapy can put off a lovely shine. Leaning into bookishness, neighborly camaraderie, and support of small businesses can add a bit of warmth to a dark season.
The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists
For the last few months, the bestseller lists couldn’t seem to agree on the biggest books of the moment. They all have very different rankings of titles, and some weeks, there wasn’t a single book that showed up in the top ten of all five of the most popular bestseller lists. This week, they seem to be more in alignment, which means there are fewer titles in this roundup. Two books are bestsellers on every list: James by Percival Everett and Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros.
Everything We Know About Wicked: Part Two
If you, like the rest of the world, are currently holding space with the lyrics to “Defying Gravity,” then you’ve probably got questions about Wicked: Part Two. None of us know for sure what to expect from the second half of this pop culture phenomenon. Even if you’ve seen the stage play multiple times, the on-screen adaptation is a whole new beast, and we’ve been told to expect surprises.
8 Cozy Fantasy Romance Books to Warm Your Heart This Winter
One subgenre readers are absolutely obsessed with right now is cozy fantasy romance books. A lighthearted, low-on-angst, swoony read with magic and adventure? Say less! This list is for the ones who love to read fantasy but don’t want the heaviness or intensity that some themes inside the genre bring. So, if you’re looking to read something light and fluffy, these cozy fantasy romances are for you.
The Best Children’s Books of 2024
It’s hard to keep up with all the latest news and discussions about children’s books and publishing, so I’m helping out by doing it for you. Here are a few articles that caught my attention recently, from more “Best of 2024” lists to the National Book Award for Young People’s Literature and America’s literacy crisis.