The Cats of Book Riot Have Book Recs for You

We’re 89 days out from the election (but who’s counting), and we could probably all use some books about how to talk about politics without ruining your relationships. May your efforts succeed! Now on to the rest of the highlights: Queer Beach Reads for Every Kind of Seaside Reader This week, I’m finally heading to the beach for the first time this summer. This is a little embarrassing because I live on an island: there are beaches in every direction. I’m so looking forward to doing some reading there, and naturally, I’ll be packing queer books in my beach bag. There are a lot of opinions about what a beach read is, but for the purposes of this list, I’m going very literal: these are all queer books that are set at least partially at the beach or on the ocean. For a less literal approach, check out 15 of the Best LGBTQ Beach Reads of 2024.

The Cats of Book Riot Recommend Books to Read for International Cat Day Okay, this one is just for fun. The Best of Book Riot Newsletter Sign up to The Best of Book Riot to receive a round-up of the day’s new content.



Let’s Do This







Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. By signing up you agree to our terms of use It’s International Cat Day, and if there’s one thing we love almost as much as books here at Book Riot, it’s cats. In fact, many of our cats have become quite the book connoisseurs themselves. They spend their days in our homes full of giant stacks of books, after all! Our cats love to nap on their favorite tomes and rub their whiskers on our latest reads. The mischievous kittens can make a mess of our bookshelves or send our towering TBRs tumbling to the ground. Whether they’re snuggling on our laps at reading time or causing mayhem, they all have impeccable taste. Today, in honor of the holiday, we’re going to let the cats of Book Riot do the work of telling you what books to read. What is Immersion Reading? Again and again, I’ve exclaimed that immersion reading, reading along with a book while the same title plays on audio, has worked its way into my bookish heart as my favorite way to read… Yes, immersive reading involves technology, but it somehow resembles unplugging. Maybe because it demands total attention. On occasion I forget my phone with all of its enticing thumbnails lingers as it streams a book into my brain. And yet, what I love about immersion reading might be what some readers loathe. It complicates multitasking. If washing the dishes while delving into another world, indulging in a celebrity memoir, or basking in poems is your thing, this mode of reading may not be.