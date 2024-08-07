Power Ranking the Bookish Movies of 1999

Back-to-school season is almost upon us, and you know what that means: school supplies! We at Book Riot know you’re never too old to get high on the joy of fresh notebooks and colored pencils, so we found some bookish stationery and school supplies to help you turn your nostalgia engines up to 11. 11 Book Club Picks for August, From Sapph-Lit to #ReadWithJenna Welcome to a new month of book club’s selections! Whether you’re just curious about what books people will be talking about this month, are looking for your next read, or want to join in with a book club, I’ve got you covered with this roundup. Almost all of the book clubs are virtual—but all have at least a virtual component—and you can join in as little or as much as you’d like. Plus, you usually get to hear the author talk about their book at the end of the month. My favorite part is that there is something for all reading tastes. So what did a bunch of book clubs pick to read in August 2024?

New Nonfiction About Reproductive Health & Healthcare I don't know exactly when it happened, but in the last few years, we've crossed some threshold in the public conversation about reproductive health. Maybe we got tired of the fact that there wasn't really a public conversation about reproductive health. Maybe it was the huge New York Times exposé about the ways that women have been misled about menopause. Maybe it really sank in that, for basically as long as medical research has existed, there's been a dearth of funding for research about women's health.



Whether we hit a collective tipping point or simply broke under the combined weight of all these (and so many more) factors, something has happened. We're talking about reproductive health. We're making reels and TikToks about it. We're recording podcasts and listening to podcasts and sending podcasts to our friends. And some of us—a lot of us!—are writing books about it. Here's just a sampling of new and recent nonfiction about reproductive health and healthcare. 8 Deluxe Editions of Comics & Manga for Your Shelves As a lover of fancy editions of my favorite books, my biggest problem is finding places to store them. I have a limited amount of shelf space, and not all my shelves are even tall enough for the large editions I want. I've recently adjusted the height so they can accommodate my collection of Avatar comics special editions and other tall comic books. If you're crafting your dream bookshelf, special editions are a must. Whether you're a weekly comic book store attendee or a casual reader, deluxe editions of comic books and manga are great for your shelves. Saving your pennies? You might be into "underconsumption core" for readers.