This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

T. Kingfisher serves up “a dark retelling of the Brothers Grimm’s Goose Girl” with A Sorceress Comes to Call, while Hayley Dennings’ This Ravenous Fate is a decadent, Jazz Age YA vampire tale set in Harlem. But if you’d like some artwork to go with your fantastical YA, there’s Geneva Bowers’ magical girl graphic novel Hovergirls. Finally, the new releases below have assassins in ancient cities, vengeance and evil spirits, eclectic Central American stories, and more. The Best of Book Riot Newsletter Sign up to The Best of Book Riot to receive a round-up of the day’s new content.



Let’s Do This







Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. By signing up you agree to our terms of use Mysteries & Thrillers for Readers Obsessed with True Crime Books with true-crime-obsessed characters, especially true crime podcasters, are popping up more and more now in the mystery and thriller genre. Within this are many books coming out that critique our obsession with true crime, using the narrative to point out the genre’s flaws. Here are eight mysteries and thrillers about our obsession with true crime and serial killers. Some are good old-fashioned serial killer mysteries, while others portray a different perspective on the serial killer narrative by focusing on true-crime-obsessed characters or using their narrative to critique the genre. 8 Great Romance Novels Starring Teachers You know who does think of romance and teachers in the same sentence? A lot of romance writers. And so today, I come to you with eight swoon-worthy romance novels starring educators. They may be elementary school teachers, high school teachers, or college professors. They may be sports coaches. What they all have in common is that they feature teachers who find love and, it goes without saying, their hard-earned happily ever after.