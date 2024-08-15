The Best and Worst Literary Adaptations

Rebecca Joines Schinsky is the executive director of product and ecommerce at Riot New Media Group. She co-hosts All the Books! and the Book Riot Podcast. Follow her on Twitter: @rebeccaschinsky .

To me, a good adaptation requires a filmmaker who understands the book so deeply that they are able to make changes — changes that remain faithful to the spirit and energy of a book but that are necessary to reformat the story for the screen. We’ve all seen bad adaptations that try to remain 100% faithful to the source material (hello, bad voiceovers??). What was the point of adapting it, in that case? The best adaptations pluck out what is best about a book and add in what is best about movie or TV-making. What can film/TV do that the book couldn’t, and how can putting the source material into a new medium make it better or different or further deliver on the premise? Let me attempt to illustrate my point with some examples.

We’re only halfway through Women in Translation month, so there’s still plenty of time to participate. Here are some YA books by women in translation to get you started.

We’re living in a queer romance renaissance, where love stories across the LGBTQIA+ spectrum are being published in never-before-seen numbers and finding new readers across the globe. According to The New York Times, LGBTQIA+ romance books experienced a 740 percent increase between 2016 and 2021. We’re also beginning to see more identities and lived experiences represented in queer romance, although there’s still much room for growth in diversity. Queer authors are changing perceptions of who deserves love and a happy ending, and they’re also shifting the vision of what that happy ending might look like.

The Best of Book Riot Newsletter Sign up to The Best of Book Riot to receive a round-up of the day’s new content.



Let’s Do This







Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. By signing up you agree to our terms of use

As a queer romance author myself, I’ve been especially interested lately in how happily ever afters (or, as romance readers say, HEAs) might take unexpected shapes for LGBTQIA+ characters… After reflecting on this topic in my own writing and reading, I decided to reach out to seven queer romance authors to ask: What do you think makes for a queer happy ending? Is it different from a “traditional” straight romance happy ending? How do you approach writing HEAs for your characters?

If there’s one thing family sagas are great for, it’s a heaping helping of all kinds of love, tears, tension, confusion, frustration, joy, and unpredictability. And where these BIPOC family sagas are concerned, there’s no shortage of characters (in every sense of the word) to be found. So make yourself comfortable and stay awhile because you might not be able to put these books down until you’re out of pages!

Today is Relaxation Day! I know that with the hustle and bustle of everyday life, it can be hard to stop and take a breather. But it is important to take those moments for yourself because it will help in the long run. You know what will help? Bookstore Romance Day is this Saturday! *confetti*