Books About Book Clubs
9 Scary Supernatural Mysteries
In recent years, some spectacular, scary, supernatural mysteries have been released in both the adult and YA categories. Some explore childhood trauma, while others look at the impact of racism or sexism, but all do so through the lens of fantastical horror and high-stakes mystery. These books pull no punches and often dive deep into body horror or psychological torments, and in many cases, the protagonists don’t make it out unscathed. Whether they’re set in the depths of the desert, the darkest part of the woods, or at a creepy old boarding school, these supernatural mysteries will keep you on the edge of your seat and probably make you lose some sleep as you’re reading them.
Books Centered on Book Clubs
One thing that will become apparent as you read through this list is how rebellious book clubs can be. There are underground book clubs dedicated to a local town’s actual interests, and even book clubs that serve to counter military regimes, for instance. No matter what their ultimate goal is, the book clubs in these books are epicenters of change, both personal and communal.
New Fantasy Books Coming Before Summer’s End
Magical nights, cozy cottages, epic adventures—are you ready for the best summer of your life? This summer, you’re about to experience stories that you wish would be real. Wouldn’t you like to own a cute cottage filled to the brim with interesting books? Or accompany a fox spirit in uncovering a murder mystery? These new fantasy books out in the summer of 2024 are going to change your life…for the better.
Catch Up on the Best Books of the 21s Century With These 10 Novels
I mostly wish zero feelings of inadequacy about reading upon anyone. So, first things first, I don’t care whether you have or have not read all of the Important Books but if, for whatever reason, you’re trying to quickly catch up on the most popular 21st century novels so far, I’ve curated that list for you.
I chose these titles after reviewing a number of major lists that engage in the exercise of determining the best books of this century. These lists come with all sorts of quirks, the most obvious being recency bias around the lists’ publication dates. But there is no perfect listicle or surefire way to catch you up on the greats, and there are books I can’t believe I left off. Go into this knowing that it’s a starting place, and feel free to let me know in the comments which books you would have included.