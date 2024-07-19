R. Nassor may spend more time with books, tea, and ceramic mugs than recommended by professionals but it hasn’t failed her so far. Nassor has a MA in English Literature from Georgetown University, where she looked at the way medieval and early modern literature reappear in fantasy books today. She’s been writing about romance, fantasy, science fiction, and pop culture for quite a while, starting at Book Riot in 2020. She’s also written for Tor.com. You can follow her on Tiktok and contact her through her website .

Audiobook sales have skyrocketed over the last five years. As of 2023, audiobook revenue grew to $2 billion , continuing the trend of growth in the space. With the rising accessibility and affordability of audiobooks through apps like Libby and Hoopla, as well as the growing collection of audiobooks on paid platforms like Spotify, Audible, Libro.fm, and Audiobooks.com, it’s unsurprising. It has never been easier to listen to your favorite books.

There is nothing better than listening to heroes conquering proverbial or actual dragons in fantasy worlds. Or, better yet, listening to those dragons get vengeance because they were never the bad guys in the first place. Whatever the story, a good audiobook can completely change its reception.

It’s important to point out that what makes a good fantasy book does not always make a good fantasy audiobook. So, I took into account how the narrator or narrators sounded at regular speed as well as 2x, 3x, etc. Sometimes a narrator sounds excellent, and then you want to get through the chapters a bit faster and realize you cannot understand them at all in 2x. I also took accessibility into account so all the fantasy audiobooks for adults included in this list can be found on Spotify Premium, Libro.fm, Audible, and Audiobooks.com.

There is a mix of high fantasy, low fantasy, and romantasy included in this list of the best fantasy audiobooks for adults. I even have an excellent fantasy novella on here for anyone looking for a slightly shorter read. So, let’s grab our headphones and get listening.

Audiobooks Promotions Newsletter Sign up for Audiobooks Promotions to receive special offers, new products, and interesting listens from the world of audiobooks!



Let’s Do This







Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. By signing up you agree to our terms of use

Fabulous Fantasy Audiobooks for Adults The Adventures of Amina al-Sirafi by S. A. Chakraborty; Narrated by Lameece Issaq, Amin El Gamal Narrators Lameece Issaq and Amin El Gamal expertly draw you into this high fantasy high seas epic. Amina al-Sirafi survived the kind of notorious pirating career people dream of having. She, of all people, deserves a retirement where she can raise her child in peace. Unfortunately, she cannot turn down the job that shows up on her doorstep. If Amina rescues the kidnapped daughter of her former crewman, she will have enough money to feed her family for generations. But as she gets closer to rescuing the girl, Amina discovers a bevy of risks that would unsteady even the sturdiest of captains. The audiobook guides you through the complications that come with legendary acts of bravery in book one of the Amina al-Sirafi trilogy.

A River of Golden Bones by A. K. Mulford; Narrated by Vico Ortiz Vico Ortiz of Our Flag Means Death fame is becoming a prolific narrator for nonbinary and genderqueer books like Mulford’s shifter romantasy Sleeping Beauty retelling. When twin orphan wolf shifters Calla (she/they) and Briar’s royal claim hinges on Briar’s marriage to the prince Calla loves, she cannot refuse the match. Briar prefers women but will marry Prince Grae for her people, and Calla can’t imagine objecting. Calla was raised to lead their armies, not marry her childhood best friend. But at her twin’s wedding, fate changes romantic pairings, and the sorceress who killed their parents abducts Briar and places her under a sleeping curse. Even if Calla has to leave the person she loves behind, they will do anything to save their twin.

Starling House by Alix E. Harrow; Narrated by Natalie Naudus The haunting peculiarities of a dying town and the famously uncanny Starling House simply sound better from Natalie Naudus. The famously reclusive 19th-century children’s book author E. Starling disappeared from Eden, Kentucky, and the town has not been right since. The last heir, Arthur Starling, is just as mysterious as his family line, but Opal cannot say no to a job offer that can get her brother out of their motel room and into a private boarding school where the town’s smoke won’t irritate his health. As Opal returns to clean the house daily, things get stranger. So strange that Arthur is forced to disclose a terrible truth about what really haunts the Starlings. Opal must confront Arthur’s demons with him if they both want to make it out of Starling House alive.