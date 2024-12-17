Explode Your TBR With All the Best Books of the Year Lists!

Emily has a PhD in English from the University of Southern Mississippi, MS, and she has an MFA in Creative Writing from GCSU in Milledgeville, GA, home of Flannery O’Connor. She spends her free time reading, watching horror movies and musicals, cuddling cats, Instagramming pictures of cats, and blogging/podcasting about books with the ladies over at #BookSquadGoals (www.booksquadgoals.com). She can be reached at emily.ecm@gmail.com.

The God of the Woods by Liz Moore tops People‘s Best 10 Books of 2024 list. Have you read this one yet? It’s been getting a lot of buzz on these end-of-year lists. Check out the full list here !

Let’s kick it off with The New York Times‘ list of the 10 best books of 2024 ! The Times says that “Ultimately, we aim to pick the books that made lasting impressions: the stories that imprinted on our hearts and psyches, the examining of lives that deepened what we thought we already knew.” Did your favorite book of the year make the cut? If not, be sure to also check out all 100 Notable Books of 2024 .

Well, folks. 2024 is quickly drawing to a close, and everyone is coming out with their best-of-the-year book lists. So for this week’s book news roundup, we’re going to look at a bunch of the best-of lists. How many have you read? Are any of them on your TBR? Are there certain books that are showing up on every list? You’ll have to check them out and find out! Plus, we’ve got lots more hot book news. Let’s dive in.

Next up: Publishers Weekly‘s best books of 2024. Another book that’s been making a lot of these lists? James, Percival Everett’s retelling of Adventures of Huckleberry Finn. Everett also graces the cover of PW’s Best Books of the Year issue.

More best-of-the-year book lists to check out: Vox, The Guardian, Vulture, and Barnes & Noble. Enjoy having your TBR list explode after making your way through all of these!

Anna Taylor-Joy has been cast to star in the upcoming adaptation of Marissa Stapley’s Lucky. Lucky was a New York Times bestseller and a Reese’s Book Club pick. Now it will be a limited series on Apple TV+, with Jonathan Tropper and Cassie Pappas adapting the book and serving as showrunners.

Book Radar Newsletter Sign up for Book Radar to receive exciting book deals and must-read forthcoming titles.



Let’s Do This







Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. By signing up you agree to our terms of use

We’ve got a release date for Mike Flanagan’s adaptation of Stephen King’s novella The Life of Chuck. Neon has picked up the film for distribution. The Life of Chuck is set to premiere in theaters on May 30, 2025.

Publishers Weekly shared the cover of Caldecott Medalist Brian Floca’s new picture book Island Storm, illustrated by Hans Christian Andersen Award-winner Sydney Smith. It’s out from Neal Porter Books on June 3, 2025.

What’s the biggest book launch of 2024? It’s Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Book. The 256-page book launched exclusively at Target for Black Friday and sold nearly 1 million copies in its first week. The 256-page book features more than 500 photos from Swift’s record-breaking tour. Sounds like a good present for the Swiftie on your Christmas list.