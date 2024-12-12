Amazon has also released its “Best of” list, and I like their children’s book picks overall! My 6-year-old adores Orris and Timble: The Beginning and The Man Who Didn’t Like Animals. We’ve read those many, many times. Amazon has a top 20 children’s book list, and then separate top 20 lists divided into 4 age groups from 0-12. Nothing unexpected here, but still some solid lists to check out.

If you’re reading this newsletter online and want kidlit news and reviews in your inbox, sign up for The Kids are All Right here.