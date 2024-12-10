Culinary Adventures in the Future

Do you ever wonder what humans will eat in the future? And by we, I mean humans. Will it be silver protein packs? Whole meals in a single pill? (Each other?) And why is food often mentioned in fantasy but not science fiction? (The Hobbits get a whole second breakfast!) Interstellar MegaChef author Lavanya Lakshminarayan wondered about these things, and in this Nerd Daily post, she explained why. “Aside from notable exceptions that I’ll get to later, most food in science fiction is a throwaway sentence, an all-encompassing afterthought that seems to get the chore of eating out the way amidst all the heavy-lifting of world-building, big(ger) ideas, and heroes’ journeys. Minimalism and efficiency seem to be the favoured approaches towards science fiction foods, regardless of tone, stakes, and settings across a slew of universes.

And this begs the question: why?“