Barnes & Noble Picks the Best Books of the Year..So Far

Nick Hornby on 25 Years of The Girls’ Guide to Hunting and Fishing

A tender appreciation both for Melissa Bank and her book The Girls’ Guide to Hunting and Fishing, which is getting a 25th-anniversary edition. And I am glad it is. This was one of the first contemporary novels I remember reading and feeling like I was in on a new writer at the beginning. I was 21 and no one I knew was reading it. And I have no idea how I picked it up. But I remember that it was great. Might have to return to it again, because it sounds like it holds up.