Banning Banned Books Week and More Library News

Here’s some of the news that’s been going around Library Land recently.

Hurricane Helene Relief

Needless to say, one of the biggest news stories has been the devastation inflicted by Hurricane Helene across the southeastern United States, so people everywhere are looking for ways to step up. Booksellers are raising money and pulling together information resources for bookstores impacted by the hurricane, the American Library Association has issued a statement and a short list of action items to help libraries in the area, and Book Riot has also compiled a list of relief resources. So whether you’re looking for ways to donate money or volunteer your services, one of these resources can help.