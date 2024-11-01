Award Winning and Outstanding Nonfiction of 2024 Lists Begin

Kendra Winchester is a Contributing Editor for Book Riot where she writes about audiobooks and disability literature. She is also the Founder of Read Appalachia , which celebrates Appalachian literature and writing. Previously, Kendra co-founded and served as Executive Director for Reading Women , a podcast that gained an international following over its six-season run. In her off hours, you can find her writing on her Substack, Winchester Ave , and posting photos of her Corgis on Instagram and Twitter @kdwinchester.

Catch up with the latest in news for fans of nonfiction. Let’s dive in.

Barnes & Noble Announces Their Best Books of the Year

Ahead of the holiday season, Barnes & Noble announced their best books of the year, including many different categories in cookbooks, memoir, history, and more. Included is The Message by Ta-Nehisi Coates, which has made waves for its essay on Palestine. Notable in memoir is Ina Garten’s Be Ready When the Luck Happens, her first memoir and most personal book yet. In the category titled “The Best Smart Thinking Books of 2024,” Vanishing Treasures: A Bestiary of Extraordinary Endangered Creatures by Katherine Rundell, The Backyard Bird Chronicles by Amy Tan, and The Serviceberry: Abundance and Reciprocity in the Natural World by Robin Wall Kimmerer.

Target Announces Exclusive “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour Book” Available on Black Friday

Earlier this month, Taylor Swift started the last leg of her record-breaking Eras tour. To commemorate the tour, Target announced this one-of-a-kind book, which includes over 500 images—including never-before-seen photos—from the tour and reflections written by Taylor Swift herself. The book will be available on Black Friday, November 29th, and retail for $39.99. “Here is the official retrospective of the most wondrous tour of my life, my beloved Eras Tour,” said Taylor Swift in the press release. “Thank you to the fans who came to this show. You were what made The Eras Tour what it became.”