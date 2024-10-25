Author Buy/Sell/Hold: 2024 Edition
Welcome to The Best of Book Riot, our daily round-up of what’s on offer across our site, newsletters, podcasts, and social channels. Not everything is for everyone, but there is something for everyone.
Author Buy/Sell/Hold: 2024 Edition
Jeff and Rebecca head down to the literary trading floor and evaluate their portfolio to determine which authors to buy, sell, or hold.
The Enemies-to-Lovers Cozy Fantasy of Your Dreams
Look, I’m a simple woman with simple needs. So when I see a book pitched as magician enemies-to-lovers brought together by a curse, I’m going to drop everything and read that book. Then I’m going to recommend it to absolutely everybody I know because it’s just that good.
Horror Movies and the Books You Should Read with Them This Spooky Season
Who is staying home and watching horror movies this Halloween? I know I am. In fact, I’ve been watching nothing but scary movies all October. If you’re like me and you love horror movies just as much as you love horror novels, here are some cool horror movies out this October and the books you should read with them.
Save Public Libraries and Schools By Voting Down-Ballot
As has always been the case, but even more in focus the last half-decade, public institutions like libraries and schools are on the ballot. We’re less than two weeks out from the election, and while many have already voted early, most people will be hitting the polls between now and November 5.
The Most Read Books on Goodreads This Week
This list of the top five most read books on Goodreads this week looks pretty similar to last time, with one exception: The Women by Kristin Hannah has fought its way back onto the top five, beating out Iron Flame by Rebecca Yarros by only a few hundred reads.
To add some variety, then, I’ve also included the top five in countries around the world. This time, I’m highlighting Estonia, India, and Mexico.
Superman Is Not a Republican
I can debunk this whole mess in a single page. It’s this one, from Action Comics #987. It features the real Superman swooping into a factory where a white supremacist (note the red-white-and-blue headscarf) tries to gun down immigrant laborers for allegedly stealing his job. Superman correctly quashes that argument, telling the terrorist that the immigrants have done nothing to him and that he himself has allowed racism and hatred to ruin his life.
The Colleen Hoover Cinematic Universe and Other Adaptation News for Librarians
It’s been a busy few weeks for adaptations and awards, so let’s dive into what’s been happening.
Reading About Food Culture for Days
When I was a freshman in high school, I was diagnosed with a host of food allergies—and right before the holidays! I was unable to participate in traditions like eating Christmas cookies or drinking hot chocolate after caroling. I found myself detached from social events and felt suddenly disconnected from my friends and family. So it’s no surprise that ever since, I’ve been obsessed with books about food, especially about how food intersects with culture. There’s something fascinating about how food plays such an important role in society and has a deep impact on how we, as human beings, interact with each other.
Here are a few books that look at this intersection and examine how traditions around food and cuisine impact our lives.
Leave a comment
Join All Access to add comments.