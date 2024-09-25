Appalachian Books Perfect for Gift-Giving!

Kendra Winchester is a Contributing Editor for Book Riot where she writes about audiobooks and disability literature. She is also the Founder of Read Appalachia , which celebrates Appalachian literature and writing. Previously, Kendra co-founded and served as Executive Director for Reading Women , a podcast that gained an international following over its six-season run. In her off hours, you can find her writing on her Substack, Winchester Ave , and posting photos of her Corgis on Instagram and Twitter @kdwinchester.

Summer is clinging on by its claws. A last heat wave hit us here in South Carolina. I just turned up my air conditioning and sipped my hot apple cider inside. Maybe if I decorate my house in pumpkins and gourds I can usher in cooler weather…? In the meantime, I’ll just keep lighting autumn-ish scented candles and dive into great books. Today, I have two books perfect for fall gift-giving, but first, let’s jump into bookish goods!

Hall’s gorgeous book delves into the world of planting crops by the signs in the stars. It’s a beautiful blend of culture, folklore, and foodways rooted in generations of tradition. Hall talks to central and eastern Kentuckians who have been planting by the signs for decades. They all have their own traditional practices of crop planting. Some gardeners plant by the phases of the moon, while others use the stars to guide their lives as a whole. Wilson’s photos are stunning, making this book an incredible gift for any gardener or general plant lover.

Nigerian American actress Uzo Aduba grew up as a member of one of the only Black families in a mostly white New England suburb. The child of Nigerian immigrants, Aduba’s mother instills in her an incredible sense of self, telling her stories from generations of their family back in Nigeria. When her mother falls ill, Aduba finds herself as her mother’s caregiver, and she finds new strength in her family’s stories.

Nature lovers rejoice! Leigh Ann Henion’s new book Night Magic gives us a tour of the creatures that only come out in the dark. She often writes about her home in North Carolina, giving readers a look into her life in the Appalachian Mountains.

A is for Affrilachia by Frank X Walker, Illustrations by upfromsumdirt Former Kentucky Poet Laureate Frank X Walker coined the term “Affrilachian” to refer to the unique experiences of Black Appalachians. A is for Affrilachia is a beautiful children’s alphabet book that highlights the accomplishments of Affrilachian people across the region. In the back of the book, there is more detail on each of the people, places, or things mentioned, giving adults more information to share with the kids in their lives. It’s a great way to start conversations about the importance of Affrilachian people to the region. This book makes a great gift, and I’ve already bought several copies for baby showers and birthday presents.

