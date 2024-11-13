And the Winner of the 2024 Booker Prize Is….

The 160-page Orbital by Samantha Harvey was announced last night as the winner of the 2024 Booker Prize.

From the citation: “Harvey’s novel takes place over a single day in the life of six astronauts and cosmonauts aboard the International Space Station. Compact yet beautifully expansive, Orbital invites us to observe Earth’s splendour, whilst reflecting on the individual and collective value of every human life.”

The mini-review I posted on Instagram: “A slim, meditative book following crew members aboard the International Space Station over six days. This is not a novel of character or plot: do not expect fires or rescue missions or the regular drama we see in mainstream space stories. Rather, it is about being above and away from Earth—and the perspective that affords. It can be moving, though it glides from impression to impression so quickly that it can be hard to hold on to much. Sort of a hard book to recommend: space/science nuts will find those elements rather slight. Probably best if you in a contemplative state of mind.