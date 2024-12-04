An Advent Calendar for Books Entering the Public Domain in 2024

Of course the girls are reading horny fairy books. It’s cheaper than travel and more fun than therapy

In The Guardian, Emily Mulligan argues that the rise of Romantasy has roots the the real-world experience of the (largely) women who have made the genre the cultural juggernaut it now is:

In fact, of all the people I know who have read dozens of these smutty fantasy books and share the obsession, they mostly have senior jobs, stressful workloads and significant responsibilities. Maybe that’s why they need to immerse themselves in worlds of demons, swords, leather outfits and cauldrons. Things are simpler. Hotter. There are no spreadsheets.

I have seen over the years many explanations for this or that hot phenomenon reduced to “escapism,” a term so vague that it can be applied to anything and clarifies nothing. Are the feature of romantasy uniquely adapted? Or is it what happens to be available at the moment and has taken on a life of its own? Fascinating to consider, but impossible to know.