Amazon Introduces First Color-Screen Kindle

Darling, I’m a Titan Dressed Like a Pop Queen

Retailers have been looking for a way to bring Black Friday shoppers back to brick-and-mortar stores, and Target has just hit the motherlode: Taylor Swift will release her first official book, Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour Book, exclusively in Target stores on Thursday, November 29th. Listed at $40, the 256-page hardcover will include more than 500 photos, including never-before-seen images, from every era and will be accompanied by Swift’s personal reflections. In the understatement of the century, Target notes that the book, which will be available for online purchase the following day, is “expected to sell out quickly.” Target will also be the exclusive retailer for the vinyl and CD editions The Tortured Poets Department: Anthology Edition hitting shelves on Black Friday. Consider those doors busted, folks.