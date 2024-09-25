ALA Reports Year-Over-Year Decline in Book Bans

Data from a preliminary report released by the American Library Association this week shows a sharp decline in attempts to ban materials in public, school, and academic libraries year-to-date. From January 1 to August 31 of this year, the ALA’s Office for Intellectual Freedom tracked 414 challenges addressing 1,128 titles, down from 695 challenges to 1,915 titles in the same period last year. That’s a decrease of about 40% in both cases and challenged titles, a welcome indicator that the tide may be turning after several years of steady increases in book banning resulted in 2023’s all-time high. The ALA attributes the shift to advocacy efforts, anti-censorship programming, and wins in key lawsuits.

It’s not time to take our feet off the gas yet, though. As Publishers Weekly notes:

While the decline in tracked challenges in the first part of 2024 is welcome news, the ALA’s statistics stand in contrast to a report also released this week by PEN America, which found that censorship in school libraries nearly tripled in the 2023-2024 school year, surpassing 10,000 book bans in public schools, up from 3,362 bans in the previous school year.

