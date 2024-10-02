A Dark Academia Set in the South, Ethiopian Vampires, And All the Other Spooky Reading I’m Doing This Fall

Erica Ezeifedi, Associate Editor, is a transplant from Nashville, TN that has settled in the North East. In addition to being a writer, she has worked as a victim advocate and in public libraries, where she has focused on creating safe spaces for queer teens, mentorship, and providing test prep instruction free to students. Outside of work, much of her free time is spent looking for her next great read and planning her next snack. Find her on Twitter at @Erica_Eze_ .

Working at Book Riot for the past few years has slowly (very slowly) pulled me out of my comfort zone, horror-wise. Now, I was always a witchy, fun kinda girlie—with childhood faves that spanned from The Craft to Sabrina the Teenage Witch, to any and every other thing that featured a powerful female protagonist. I’ve also always harbored an interest in macabre manga, like The Kurosagi Corpse Delivery Service, among others. But I only just started delving into more horror fiction, and I have the many glowing Book Riot writer recommendations to thank for that.

This spooky season, I’m hitting up my old familiars—i.e. cute, witchy romances and low-key thrillers—but also expanding to demonic hauntings and nightmare scenarios.