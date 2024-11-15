A Crisis of Violence and Abuse, and More Library News

Katie's parents never told her "no" when she asked for a book, which was the start of most of her problems. She has an MLIS from the University of Illinois and works full time as a Circulation & Reference Manager in Illinois. She has a deep-rooted love of all things disturbing, twisted, and terrifying and takes enormous pleasure in creeping out her coworkers. When she's not at work, she's at home watching the Cubs with her cats and her cardigan collection. Other hobbies include scrapbooking, introducing more readers to the Church of Tana French, and convincing her husband that she can, in fact, fit more books onto her shelves. Twitter: @kt_librarylady

Here are the updates that have been floating around in Library Land recently. We have newly renovated library branches, adaptation news, and an unfortunately accurate article from The New York Times about how librarians are dealing with increased levels of abuse and violence.

The Chicago Teacher’s Union is pushing for libraries and certified librarians in every Chicago Public School building.

Toronto mayor Olivia Chow announced a plan to have all libraries open seven days a week by 2026.

Adaptation News

Good Omens Season 3 will consist of a single 90-minute episode, and Neil Gaiman will not be involved with the production. This is all in response to the multiple accusations of sexual assault made against Gaiman in recent weeks.

Nick Offerman joins the cast of Margo’s Got Money Troubles.

There’s a Game of Thrones movie in the works at Warner Brothers.