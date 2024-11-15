A Crisis of Violence and Abuse, and More Library News
Here are the updates that have been floating around in Library Land recently. We have newly renovated library branches, adaptation news, and an unfortunately accurate article from The New York Times about how librarians are dealing with increased levels of abuse and violence.
Library News
A number of libraries are reopening after significant renovations: the 125th St. Branch in Harlem, the Denver Public Library Central Branch, and the Bentonville Public Library in Arkansas.
The Chicago Teacher’s Union is pushing for libraries and certified librarians in every Chicago Public School building.
Toronto mayor Olivia Chow announced a plan to have all libraries open seven days a week by 2026.
Adaptation News
Good Omens Season 3 will consist of a single 90-minute episode, and Neil Gaiman will not be involved with the production. This is all in response to the multiple accusations of sexual assault made against Gaiman in recent weeks.
Nick Offerman joins the cast of Margo’s Got Money Troubles.
There’s a Game of Thrones movie in the works at Warner Brothers.
Librarians Face a Crisis of Violence And Abuse
The New York Times recently looked at the increased trauma, abuse, and burnout amongst library employees, and while I’m glad to see this problem talked about at a national level, it’s not like any of this is new. Fobazi Ettarh wrote an illuminating article in 2018 about “vocational awe” in librarianship that should be mandatory reading for every library employee.
I’ve written for Book Riot about the early trauma of the pandemic for library staff, the psychological burnout of front-line service, and the threats of gun violence in libraries.
Kelly Jensen has been covering the exponential increase in censorship for the last four years and she also did a deep dive into the pervasive sexual harassment from library patrons. Burnout and abuse have been in the profession for a long time, and it doesn’t look like things are improving.