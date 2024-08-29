The Deep Dive

42 Book Lists to Overwhelm Your TBR

Bust your TBR with the best memoirs, most anticipated romances, and more.

Jeff O'Neal

CEO and co-founder

Jeff O'Neal is the executive editor of Book Riot and Panels. He also co-hosts The Book Riot Podcast. Follow him on Twitter: @thejeffoneal.

View All posts by Jeff O'Neal

As part of hosting the Book Riot Podcast, co-writing Today in Books, while also keeping my own reading train running, I collect interesting book lists. Some I get around to linking to, some I don’t. So here on the precipice of Fall, I offer 42 book lists I’ve collected over the last couple of months. May you find your next favorite read somewhere in one of these:

Subscribe to Book Riot All Access to view this and all premium content.

Membership Required

Already a member? Log in here

What are you reading? Let us know in the comments!

The comments section is moderated according to our community guidelines. Please check them out so we can maintain a safe and supportive community of readers!

Leave a comment

Join All Access to add comments.