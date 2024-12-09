2025 Mysteries To Get Excited About
My first priority going into 2025 has been to continue to help organizations that are actively helping those in need and fighting back against cruelty in my community and beyond. And then I’ve been building my well of hope and joy— important parts of activism and resistance— by actively finding things to look forward to in 2025 in order to stay afloat amidst the chaotic and cruel news to come (if 2016 is any indication). With that in mind, here are five 2025 mystery releases that I am beyond excited about that should absolutely be on your radar. It’s never too early to let your library know about a title you’ll want, or to pre-buy a book and get the joy of it arriving on your doorstep on pub day.
Blood in the Water by Tiffany D. Jackson
I have read and loved every single one of Jackson’s releases and since she was on my list of Best Mystery Books of the Past 10 Years, it comes as no shock that I will tackle hug anyone holding this book. Plus, it’s her first middle grade mystery and I’m excited to see what she does in a new category!
Kills Well with Others (Killers of a Certain Age #2) by Deanna Raybourn
I am thrilled that Killers of a Certain Age is getting a sequel because readers absolutely need more Billie, Mary Alice, Helen, and Natalie, four female assassins now at the age of retirement. Raybourn shines in writing fun and funny books, and it is a delight to watch these middle-aged women’s friendships and contract jobs while also getting to see flashback chapters of them through the years. Bonus: Kills Well With Others opens with a hell of a job!
We Are Villains by Kacen Callender
This would be on my TBR list for being dark academia alone, but Kacen Callender writing for the first time in the mystery genre makes this an absolute must-read for me! I love Felix Ever After and Stars in Your Eyes so I am here for Callender writing a YA mystery where a teen returns to a private school solely to find out how his best friend really died.
Accidents Happen by F.H. Batacan
I was a big fan of Batacan’s Smaller and Smaller Circles, a dark procedural following Jesuit priests in the Philippines assisting in finding a serial killer. So I was ecstatic to open my mail and find a galley for her upcoming short story collection which contains a story with her sleuthing Jesuit priests!
How to Survive a Slasher by Justine Pucella Winans
I am always here for a fun mystery—which Pucella Winans gave me with Bianca Torre Is Afraid of Everything—and I love a fun film/book that plays with horror tropes. I am running to this one at the speed I’d run in a slasher film.
