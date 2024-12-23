The 2024 Publishing Year in Review
A little something different today. Every Monday on the Book Riot Podcast, Jeff O’Neal and I discuss the most interesting news in the world of books and reading. It’s a lot like what we do here in Today in Books: if a story is relevant to the state of the industry or readers’ bookish lives, we’re gonna talk about it. Today, we’re looking back at the stories that defined 2024. Listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.
And here’s a look at the links we discuss:
State of the Industry:
The dust settled as publishing’s earnings rebound in H1
Barnes & Noble is back, baby, and they bought a beloved indie
Coming Attractions:
- Spielberg in talks to produce James adaptation directed by Taika Waititi
- Liz Moore signs Sony deal for Long Bright River & God of the Woods
- Meryl Streep in adaptation of The Corrections
- Florence Pugh in East of Eden for Netflix
- The Black List expands to fiction & highlights publishing’s most-wanted adaptations
#metoo Moments:
The robots are coming:
What are your most memorable stories of 2024? Share them in the comments!
