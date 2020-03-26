It’s common knowledge that reality TV isn’t actually real. I know…I know. That being said, there is an undeniable draw to watching how people react in any given situation. That is why people watching, when you can, is always an interesting pastime, even when played up for the camera. When reality TV first launched many thought, or hoped, it would be just a flash in the pan trend. Despite all the odds, it is still going strong today in many ridiculous variations. As an aside, that comment wasn’t an intention to yuck anyone’s yum. Please embrace all your reading and viewing pleasures. In this current age of social distancing, embrace all of your reading and watching pleasures because the cabin fever is about to get really real.

Back on track. This trend has spilled over to the world of books as well. Multiple genres use reality TV as a focal point of the story. If you’re a fan of any type of reality TV show and want a break from watching TV, then pick up some of these reality TV romcom books!

Take the Lead by Alexis Dare

An #OwnVoices novel that takes place on the fictional reality show, The Dance Off, this book stars recurring dancer Gina Morales and her celebrity dance partner Stone Nielson. At first, Gina just wants to win the trophy and Stone wants to get back to Alaska, so they are not looking for any ties or complications. However, as often happens, romance develops between them with looming risk of becoming tabloid fodder. This leaves our characters deciding if fame and fortune are more important than being together.

Insert Groom Here by K.M. Jackson

Eva Ward wins the wedding of her dreams from a morning talk show. Too bad that she ends up losing her fiancé on air. Cameraman Aidan Walker catches what was supposed to be her private meltdown on camera, adding insult to injury. Desperate to save face, Eva agrees to star in a show to find a new groom. The only snag for that idea? Aidan is the producer of said show. Eva finds out there is more to Aidan than what he lets show on the surface. After their auspicious beginnings, though, are they too different to fully trust each other?

The Corset Diaries by Katie MacAlister

With the prospect of being debt-free dangling in front of her, Tessa decides to sign up for the social experiment, A Month in the Life of a Victorian Duke. The idea behind the show? Real people pretending to live on an 1879 English estate complete with corsets and a real-life Duke. A break from MacAlister’s paranormal ventures, this one is sure to make you laugh out loud. Especially as you commiserate with a full figured heroine living the corseted life for a month.

Romancing the Chef by Robyn Amos

Veronica Howard is an ambitious restaurateur who gets invited to compete in a cooking competition only to find out that her competition is her friend from culinary school. Ace Brown, now a popular celebrity chef known as the ‘Sexy Chef’. Romantic and culinary sparks fly between the two and more than just the oven heats up in this delightful novel. As an aside, you may want to have snacks on hand. I’m sure that talk of all the delicious food these two come up with may make one feel a wee bit peckish.

Love in Reality by Magdalen Braden



Law student Libby has temporarily switched places with her identical twin sister Lissa and is juggling her schooling with her sister’s job. Further complicating the arrangement is when Libby-as-Lissa is approached by Rand to be part of his new reality show, Fishbowl. At first Libby takes the role in stride, but when feelings start to develop she has to face the fact that she needs to tell Rand the truth and risk losing it all.

Married by Mistake by Abby Gaines

Adam steps in to help Casey save face after being jilted on national TV by her fiancé. Little did he know that their fake marriage was actually a real one! They have to play the part of the loving couple for their family and the media while waiting for their annulment to go through. But as they continue to wait it gets harder to discover who is acting and who isn’t. When extended families are involved, humor is sure to follow.

Vamps and the City by Kerrelyn Sparks

Darcy’s idea for the ultimate reality show is coming to life (pardon the pun). Pitting mortals and vampires for the title of Sexiest Man on Earth, she hopes that this will help skyrocket her career outside of her vampire harem. She doesn’t have time for the complication of romance herself, but manages to catch the eye of mortal contestant Austin. The fact that he’s a vampire hunter only serves to raise the stakes (I know, I’m terrible with the puns). Will either one of them be able to look past their combative roles to find love with each other?

Bethany’s New Reality by Rachel John

After being the one singleton in her group, Bethany decides to try her hand at reality TV dating. However ,this new show, Real Love, wants to put the real back in reality. Their methods to do this? Implementing out of date fashion disasters for the wardrobe and having contestant’s ex-boyfriends for the love interests. Bethany finds herself stuck between a potential new love interest and her clingy ex, and struggling with whether she should stay on the show or leave.

Reality and Romance by Erica A. Davis

When Libby starts dating reality TV star Andrew clandestinely, they both hope to do it without the prying eyes of the public. This dream is short lived, though, and soon Libby finds herself on the cameras for his show, Stargazing. While Andrew is use to this, Libby is certainly not. Will their love be able to survive the constant surveillance of the public?

Everyone still loves love and happy endings, and these options will serve up a slice of both. So even if you’re one the fence about reality TV, try one of these reality TV romcom books. Who knows? You may end up changing your tune.

Happy Reading!