The Body Falls for the Guard

Jess and Trisha talk about the trans rights readathon (starting March 20!) and then discuss comfort reads.

News

Join the Trans Rights Readathon March 20-27!

Here’s a list of free books you can read for the readathon.

Books Discussed

The Taming of Jessi Rose by Beverly Jenkins

The Banned Bookshop of Maggie Banks by Shauna Robinson

Drag Me Up by RM Virtues

The Craft of Love by EE Ottoman

Sing Anyway by Anita Kelly

Reverb by Anna Zabo

Hotel of Secrets by Diana Biller

Love at First Psych by Cara Bastone

That Kind of Guy by Talia Hibbert

Your Dad Will Do by Katee Robert

Hot and Badgered by Shelly Laurenston

Running Away With the Bride by Sophia Singh Sasson

