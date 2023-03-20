The Body Falls for the Guard
Jess and Trisha talk about the trans rights readathon (starting March 20!) and then discuss comfort reads.
News
Join the Trans Rights Readathon March 20-27!
Here’s a list of free books you can read for the readathon.
Books Discussed
The Taming of Jessi Rose by Beverly Jenkins
The Banned Bookshop of Maggie Banks by Shauna Robinson
Drag Me Up by RM Virtues
The Craft of Love by EE Ottoman
Sing Anyway by Anita Kelly
Reverb by Anna Zabo
Hotel of Secrets by Diana Biller
Love at First Psych by Cara Bastone
That Kind of Guy by Talia Hibbert
Your Dad Will Do by Katee Robert
Hot and Badgered by Shelly Laurenston
Running Away With the Bride by Sophia Singh Sasson
