An SF/F Summer Reading List

Sharifah and guest Vanessa discuss the 2021 World Fantasy Awards Finalists, the 2020 Kitschies Winners, their SF/F summer reading recommendations, and more.

News

World Fantasy Awards Finalists

2020 Kitschies Winners

Kindred Adaptation News

Books Discussed

Gods of Jade and Shadow by Silvia Moreno Garcia

A Master of Djinn by P. Djèlí Clark

Chilling Effect by Valerie Valdes

The Tea Master and the Detective by Aliette de Bodard

Nothing to See Here by Kevin Wilson

Undead Girl Gang by Lily Anderson

The Prey of Gods by Nicky Drayden

Space Opera by Catherynne M. Valente