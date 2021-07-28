Episode 109
An SF/F Summer Reading List
Sharifah and guest Vanessa discuss the 2021 World Fantasy Awards Finalists, the 2020 Kitschies Winners, their SF/F summer reading recommendations, and more.
News
World Fantasy Awards Finalists
Books Discussed
Gods of Jade and Shadow by Silvia Moreno Garcia
A Master of Djinn by P. Djèlí Clark
Chilling Effect by Valerie Valdes
The Tea Master and the Detective by Aliette de Bodard
Nothing to See Here by Kevin Wilson
Undead Girl Gang by Lily Anderson
The Prey of Gods by Nicky Drayden
Space Opera by Catherynne M. Valente