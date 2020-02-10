Fantasy Books Without Homophobia or Transphobia

[9:23]

Sometimes you want to step into a world where heteronormativity and cissexism just don’t exist. Here are some queer books to help you with that!

Queer SFF Database

Guardian article

Books mentioned:

Tale of the Five series by Diane Duane

Swordspoint by Ellen Kushner

Tremontaine by Ellen Kushner and others

Elemental Logic series by Laurie J. Marks

The Priory of the Orange Tree by Samantha Shannon

The Perfect Assassin by K.A. Doore

Tensorate series by JY Yang

In the Vanishers’ Palace by Aliette de Bodard

House of Shattered Wings by Aliette de Bodard

Crier’s War by Nina Varela

Black Wings Beating by Alex London

Labyrinth Lost by Zoraida Cordova

The Never Tilting World by Rin Chupeco

Sidekick Squad series by C.B. Lee

Of Fire and Stars by Audrey Coulthurst

Of Ice and Shadows by Audrey Coulthurst

Beneath the Citadel by Destiny Soria

Pet by Akwaeke Emezi

The Deep by Rivers Solomon

Ash by Malinda Lo

The Way of Thunder and Thorn by Daniel Heath Justice

The Abyss Surrounds Us by Emily Skrutskie

Kushiel’s Legacy series by Jacqueline Carey

Tales of Inthya series by Effie Calvin