Fantasy Books Without Homophobia or Transphobia[9:23]
Sometimes you want to step into a world where heteronormativity and cissexism just don’t exist. Here are some queer books to help you with that!
Queer SFF Database
Guardian article
Books mentioned:
Tale of the Five series by Diane Duane
Swordspoint by Ellen Kushner
Tremontaine by Ellen Kushner and others
Elemental Logic series by Laurie J. Marks
The Priory of the Orange Tree by Samantha Shannon
The Perfect Assassin by K.A. Doore
Tensorate series by JY Yang
In the Vanishers’ Palace by Aliette de Bodard
House of Shattered Wings by Aliette de Bodard
Crier’s War by Nina Varela
Black Wings Beating by Alex London
Labyrinth Lost by Zoraida Cordova
The Never Tilting World by Rin Chupeco
Sidekick Squad series by C.B. Lee
Of Fire and Stars by Audrey Coulthurst
Of Ice and Shadows by Audrey Coulthurst
Beneath the Citadel by Destiny Soria
Pet by Akwaeke Emezi
The Deep by Rivers Solomon
Ash by Malinda Lo
The Way of Thunder and Thorn by Daniel Heath Justice
The Abyss Surrounds Us by Emily Skrutskie
Kushiel’s Legacy series by Jacqueline Carey
Tales of Inthya series by Effie Calvin