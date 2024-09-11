You’re Missing the Best Part of Reading: Books Aren’t Mental Movies

Another day, another line-up of posts for book who like to read. Books Aren’t Mental Movies: You’re Missing the Best Part of Reading Most damning, though, is that basing enjoyment of a book on its visuals deprioritizes the strengths of the written word as a medium. Books can do things a movie never could. They are an escape hatch from the prison of our own consciousness: they allow us to be inside the experience of being someone else in a way nothing else can. They let us in on what it feels like inside their mind, to feel the way they do, in an immediacy that’s impossible to replicate in visuals alone.

8 of the Most Infamous Literary Hoaxes Some of these books were pulled or destroyed. This is for informational purposes only: while I’m not recommending or linking places to buy or read them, I do recommend reading more about the hoaxes themselves and criticisms of them. Although most people probably know they’re fake, some of these works could still spread dangerous, racist misconceptions, or disinformation about drugs or history, even today. The Best of Book Riot Newsletter Sign up to The Best of Book Riot to receive a round-up of the day’s new content.



The Best New Mysteries For Your Book Club This Fall There are so many great mysteries coming out this fall that I had to do another roundup for book clubs. There's a series ender for Attica Locke's amazing Texas Ranger story, messy art students and murder, a dark academia thriller, and more. 8 Books About the Importance of Community With a mix of fiction and nonfiction, these 8 book recommendations ahead explore the value of community in its many forms. Some are hilarious and sweet, others heartfelt and more serious, and all of them thoughtful in their approach. Read multiple (or all!) of them to gain depth in your understanding of community and how to build ones that lift people up and provide fulfillment.