Young Adult Deals Your YA Book Deals of the Day from Book Riot for July 13, 2024 Deals Jul 13, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. $2.99The Fox Maidens by Robin HaGet This Deal$1.99The Obsession by Jesse Q. SuantoGet This Deal $3.99Goddess Crown by Shade LapiteGet This Deal$3.99Hello Girls by Brittany Cavallaro and Emily HenryGet This Deal $2.99The Hedgewitch of Foxhall by Anna BrightGet This Deal$2.99Last Chance Books by Kelsey RodkeyGet This Deal $1.99My Mechanical Romance by Alexene Farol FollmuthGet This Deal$2.99Out of Body by Nia DavenportGet This Deal $2.99Kindling by Traci CheeGet This Deal$2.99The Sin-Eater's Confession by Ilsa J. BickGet This Deal $2.99Once Upon a Broken Heart by Stephanie GarberGet This Deal$2.99Rogue Princess by B. R. MyersGet This Deal $1.99The Night Is Ours by Ronni DavisGet This Deal$4.99This Mortal Coil by Emily SuvadaGet This Deal You Might Also Like The 100 Best Books of the 21st Century, According to the New York Times Who Needs Sleep? 11 Books That'll Keep You Up Reading All Night Long The Most Read Books on Goodreads This Week The Best Books of 2024 (So Far) Why Would a Private University Be Leased Public Library Space? Retaliation. Books About Disability Are Popular Banning Targets: Book Censorship News, July 12, 2024