Young Adult Deals

Your YA Book Deals of the Day from Book Riot for July 13, 2024

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
The Fox Maidens

$2.99

The Fox Maidens by Robin Ha
The Obsession

$1.99

The Obsession by Jesse Q. Suanto
Goddess Crown

$3.99

Goddess Crown by Shade Lapite
Hello Girls

$3.99

Hello Girls by Brittany Cavallaro and Emily Henry
The Hedgewitch of Foxhall

$2.99

The Hedgewitch of Foxhall by Anna Bright
Last Chance Books

$2.99

Last Chance Books by Kelsey Rodkey
My Mechanical Romance

$1.99

My Mechanical Romance by Alexene Farol Follmuth
Out of Body

$2.99

Out of Body by Nia Davenport
Kindling

$2.99

Kindling by Traci Chee
The Sin-Eater's Confession

$2.99

The Sin-Eater's Confession by Ilsa J. Bick
Once Upon a Broken Heart

$2.99

Once Upon a Broken Heart by Stephanie Garber
Rogue Princess

$2.99

Rogue Princess by B. R. Myers
The Night Is Ours

$1.99

The Night Is Ours by Ronni Davis
This Mortal Coil

$4.99

This Mortal Coil by Emily Suvada
