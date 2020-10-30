You’ll Want To Ohh and Ahh Over Baby Yoda Made of Bread

Every year, Benicia, California, hosts a Downtown Scarecrow Display where local businesses show off their talents and creativity by making scarecrows. One House Bakery kicked it up a notch . . . or a galaxy or two . . . and created what might be the best set of scarecrows you can imagine.

Hannalee Pervan, co-owner and head baker at One House Bakery, worked with her co-owner and mother Catherine for two weeks to create this Star Wars display featuring “the Pain-dough-lorian” (The Mandalorian), “Baby Dough-da” (Baby Yoda) and “The Pandroid” (Bounty Android, IG-11).

Indeed, these much of these incredible scarecrows are edible.

The “Pain-dough-lorian” is made entirely out of bread, while “Baby Dough-Da” himself is as well. He’s nestled inside a set of mixing bowls. “The Pandroid” is the only structure not edible, as it’s made with the kitchen tools and pans from the bakery.

Check out this incredible artistry!

A couple of shots from behind the scenes:

It’s seems impossible for Baby Yoda to get any cuter, but Baby Dough-da might make it so.

All photos are courtesy of One House Bakery. If you’re in the Benicia, California, area, you can go see the incredible Star Wars display in person through November 7.