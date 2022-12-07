You Could Spend the Night in Hobbiton

If you’re a fan of all things Middle-earth, here’s your opportunity to spend the night in the famous Hobbiton. AirBNB is offering three people the chance to win an overnight at The Shire’s New Zealand filming location in March 2023. Although the site has always been open to visitors, this experience is new in celebration of the 10th anniversary of the Hobbit‘s first film.

Tickets to enter for the two night stay in the two bedroom house go on sale December 14, at 10 AM New Zealand time (that’s December 13, 5 PM Eastern). Each entry is $6.

The Shire’s decor was put together by Brian Massey, designer behind Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit. If you are one of the lucky winners, you’ll get to spend those nights among a lovely book nook and be within walking distance of Green Dragon Inn, which serves Southfarthing beer and cider.

In addition to the stay, the three lucky winners will get first-class Hobbit treatment to include:

Today In Books Newsletter Sign up to Today In Books to receive daily news and miscellany from the world of books. Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. By signing up you agree to our terms of use

Private access to a personal Hobbit Hole, set up for relaxing moments of Preciousss™ downtime and afternoon tea.

An evening banquet in The Green Dragon Inn with a feast featuring beef and ale stew, whole roast chickens, freshly baked breads and plenty of ale, plus Second Breakfast™ and Elevenses™ served daily.

A behind-the-scenes private tour of Hobbiton Movie Set to explore the makings of the trilogies.

Check out the listing on AirBNB for more images of this magical place for book nerds and set your alarm for the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

Find more news and stories of interest from the book world in Breaking in Books.