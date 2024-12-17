Year-End Reading Recommendations, Book Club Suggestions, and More
We’re getting very, very close to the end of the year, so let’s go out with an explosion of reading recommendations! We’ve got one last round of “Best of 2024” lists, book club suggestions to keep your reading going into the new year, plus a roundup of new releases that your patrons are hearing about.
Best Books of 2024
We’ve got some big ones here: The Atlantic, Crime Reads (psychological thrillers), Elle, The Guardian (general picks, crime/thrillers), Kirkus (picture books, middle grade, mysteries/thrillers), Library Journal, LitHub, The New York Times (notable books, Top 10, crime novels, thrillers), The New Yorker, NPR, and New York Public Library. Out of all of these, NPR’s Books We Loved is always my favorite list. I love how you can create your own customized filters to find exactly the type of book you’re in the mood for, and the sheer number of titles has all the other lists beat.
In da Clerb, We All Fam
This right here might be the most awkward way to say “Here are some reading suggestions for your book club.” Whether you’re looking at December new releases, short reads to ensure everyone actually finishes the book, or books about messy family dynamics, we’ve got you covered…(fam).
(Psst.) Want more new releases for December? We’ve got monthly roundups from Amazon, AV Club, L.A. Times, and LitHub (SFF), plus Book Riot has its monthly picks for the best overall new releases, mysteries/thrillers, historical fiction, horror, romance, SFF, nonfiction, queer reads, children’s books, and comics/graphic novels.
What Your Patrons Are Hearing About
Gabriel’s Moon by William Boyd (The New York Times, The Washington Post)
Cher: The Memoir, Part One by Cher (The New York Times, USA Today, Vulture, The Washington Post)
The City and Its Uncertain Walls by Haruki Murakami (The New York Times, Vulture, The Washington Post)
Heartbreak Is the National Anthem: How Taylor Swift Reinvented Pop Music by Rob Sheffield (The New York Times, The Minnesota Star Tribune, The Washington Post)
Rental House by Weike Wang (The New York Times, The Washington Post)
Time of the Child by Niall Williams (The New York Times, NPR, The Minnesota Star Tribune, The Washington Post)
Which of these are you most excited to read with your patrons?