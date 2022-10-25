The Top 10 YA Books of the Year, According to Teenagers
The Young Adult Library Services Association has announced their Teens’ Top Ten winners of 2022. These books were nominated and voted on by teenagers (ages 12-18) in book groups in 16 schools and libraries, and all the titles were published in 2021.
YALSA also has an annotated version of the list available for download, making it easy for school and public librarians to pass this information along to their teen readers to help them connect with a book they’ll love.
Here are the Teens’ Top 10 winners:
10 Truths and a Dare by Ashley Elston
Ace of Spades by Faridah Àbíké-Íyímídé
All of Us Villains by Amanda Foody and Christine Herman
All These Bodies by Kendare Blake
Concrete Rose by Angie Thomas
The Hawthorne Legacy by Jennifer Lynn Barnes
Here’s to Us by Becky Albertalli and Adam Silvera
The Ivies by Alexa Donne
Rule of Wolves by Leigh Bardugo
We Can’t Keep Meeting Like This by Rachel Lynn Solomon
Find the full list of 25 nominees at the YALSA website.
