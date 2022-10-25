a photo of a girl reading sitting on the floor of a library
The Top 10 YA Books of the Year, According to Teenagers

The Young Adult Library Services Association has announced their Teens’ Top Ten winners of 2022. These books were nominated and voted on by teenagers (ages 12-18) in book groups in 16 schools and libraries, and all the titles were published in 2021.

YALSA also has an annotated version of the list available for download, making it easy for school and public librarians to pass this information along to their teen readers to help them connect with a book they’ll love.

Here are the Teens’ Top 10 winners:

10 Truths and a Dare by Ashley Elston

Ace of Spades by Faridah Àbíké-Íyímídé

All of Us Villains by Amanda Foody and Christine Herman

All These Bodies by Kendare Blake

Concrete Rose by Angie Thomas

The Hawthorne Legacy by Jennifer Lynn Barnes

Here’s to Us by Becky Albertalli and Adam Silvera

The Ivies by Alexa Donne

Rule of Wolves by Leigh Bardugo

We Can’t Keep Meeting Like This by Rachel Lynn Solomon

Find the full list of 25 nominees at the YALSA website.

