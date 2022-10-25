The Top 10 YA Books of the Year, According to Teenagers

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

The Young Adult Library Services Association has announced their Teens’ Top Ten winners of 2022. These books were nominated and voted on by teenagers (ages 12-18) in book groups in 16 schools and libraries, and all the titles were published in 2021.

YALSA also has an annotated version of the list available for download, making it easy for school and public librarians to pass this information along to their teen readers to help them connect with a book they’ll love.

Find the full list of 25 nominees at the YALSA website.

Find more news and stories of interest from the book world in Breaking in Books.