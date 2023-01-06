Quiz: Are You a YA Cover Expert?
For a while, I thought I was an expert at recognising by the cover alone if a book was a young adult novel or a novel for adults. Then, one day, I picked up an audiobook I was absolutely convinced was YA, but got to such steamy scenes, that I had to stop in my tracks to reevaluate everything I thought I knew about book covers. I learned my lesson.
Of course, while all this sounds like a mere lack of attention on my part – an assumption that all YA covers look one way while adult novel covers look another – it is interesting to note that I, like many others, often have a tendency to associate illustrated covers with YA, or with romance novels.
Our editor Kelly has written an excellent analysis on the illustrated cover trend in romance, and what that says about women’s interests, so you may want to read it as a thought-provoking addition to this quiz.
But onto the quiz! Because, after my steamy scene incident (which I consider a happy accident), I started to pay more attention to covers and learned to assume less and look for signs more. And I’ve been seeing some progress in my game of spotting YA vs Adult based on the cover alone.
Are you willing to test your own detecting senses?
The rules of this quiz are simple: each slide features two book covers, one YA novel and one not, and you have to spot (or guess) the YA one! AND… there’s one tricky question in the middle too, to test your senses.
Click Take Quiz and good luck!
You have your results, but you’re still eager to find out which covers are YA or not? Check the titles below (and because this quiz is all about covers, I’ve added the cover designers I was able to find)!
Adult Novels
One Last Stop by Casey McQuiston
Dominicana by Angie Cruz
The House In The Cerulean Sea by TJ Klune
Nightcrawling by Leila Mottley, cover design by Michael Morris
The Love Hypothesis by Ali Hazelwood, cover design by Tiffany Estreicher
Honey Girl by Morgan Rogers
When No One Is Watching by Alyssa Cole
Get A Life, Chloe Brown by Talia Hibbert
A Girl Called Rumi by Ari Honarvar, cover design by Ari Honarvar
Young Adult Novels
Home Is Not A Country by Safia Elhillo, cover design by Shaylin Wallace
Blood Water Paint by Joy McCullough
We Were Liars by E. Lockhart
Watch Over Me by Nina LaCour
All My Rage by Sabaa Tahir
The House Of The Scorpion by Nancy Farmer
Five Feet Apart by Rachael Lippincott, cover design Lisa Perrin
Yolk by Mary H. K. Choi, cover design by ohgigue
White Smoke by Tiffany D. Jackson
The Grief Keeper by Alexandra Villasante
Our Last Echoes by Kate Alice Marshall
