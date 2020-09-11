5 Must-Read YA Retellings by Authors of Colour

Bayron’s Cinderella Is Dead takes the classic tale of Cinderella that we all know and builds around it in a way that makes the story feel brand new. In the world of Cinderella Is Dead, the story of Cinderella is used to oppress women, even 200 years after Cinderella’s existence. Sophia knows that like every other girl, she is supposed to attend the ball and let a man choose her as his wife. But Sophia is in love with her best friend, Erin, and she hates the misogynistic traditions of her kingdom. On the night of the ball, things go horribly wrong, forcing Sophia to flee into Cinderella’s tomb. There, she meets someone who might be able to help Sophia fight for the world she wants.