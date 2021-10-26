Quiz: A Pirate’s Book For Me! Which YA Pirate Book Should Ye Read Next?

Crossbones by Kimberly Vale from Wattpad Books The Blood Bell’s toll marks the death of the pirate king and the start of the heart-stopping competition to claim the island throne. Csilla, Kane, and Lorelei are each on a mission, but the sea has other plans. Dark tides are rising, and if they aren’t careful, they’ll surely drown. “Fresh, fun, and perfect for anyone who was obsessed with Pirates of the Caribbean, Vale delivers a hell of a ride with Crossbones. Get ready to be swashbuckled.”

—Hannah Whitten, author of For the Wolf

For as long as I can remember, pirate books have always held a soft spot in my heart. The allure of the ocean’s never-ending expanse stretching out beyond a ship’s prow draws me right in. And don’t even get me started on the delights of a good steampunk pirate story. Airships cutting through clouds and coasting along a starry horizon is my true happy place.

When it comes to pirate books, I love the taste of freedom and adventure along the salty seas, the thrill of a treasure hunt, and the hope of a found family amongst a motley crew. And sure, if there happens to be a dashing pirate with a secret heart of gold behind those eyeliner-rimmed eyes (any fellow Hook from Once Upon a Time fans out there?) I am that much more inclined to read it.

So, avast ye! If you’re ready to walk the plank and submerge yourself into a swashbuckling YA pirate book, take the quiz below and see what pirate booty awaits you in the bookish world! Dead men don’t tell tales, but these books surely do.

Curious about all of the quiz results? I always am! When you’ve finished the quiz, scroll to the bottom to view all the results, plus a treasure trove of more pirate book lists to dig into!

All the Results

The Mermaid, the Witch, and the Sea by Maggie Tokuda-Hall You are bound for a pirate adventure full of daring, danger, secret identities, romance, and magic! This atmospheric YA pirate story follows an orphan girl named Flora who sneaks onto a pirate ship under the guise of a man named Florian. The crew is anything but friendly, and Flora does what she can to survive. Her life at sea takes a turn when she finds herself drawn to the passenger Lady Evelyn Hasegawa who is bound for a bleak arranged marriage.

In Deeper Waters by F.T. Lukens You’ve got a magical and romantic pirate adventure in store for you, matey! When Prince Tal finally gets his first taste of freedom aboard a ship for his coming-of-age tour, he and his crew come across a mysterious prisoner named Athlen on an empty, burning ship. Given charge of overseeing Athlen onboard, Tal senses sparks flying. Before long though, Prince Tal will find himself in the clutches of pirates who threaten to reveal his deepest secret, and Athlen may be just the help he needs.

Airborn by Kenneth Oppel Shiver me timbers! You enjoy pirate adventures with a twist! This YA pirate story takes place aboard airships in a delightfully steampunk alternate Earth. Endearing cabin boy Matt Cruse works aboard the luxury airship liner the Aurora. When he assists in the rescue of a crashing balloonist and meets the clever Kate de Vries, he gets drawn into an epic Jules Verne and Robert Louis Stevenson-style adventure involving a strange island and mysterious creatures. The found family and heartfelt friendships really make this one worth its weight in gold doubloons.

A Clash of Steel: A Treasure Island Remix by C.B. Lee Get ready to cast your anchor into this enchanting YA pirate story that puts a fresh spin on an old classic and promises a sapphic, slow-burn romance! Set amidst the South China Sea in 1826 during the waning days of piracy, we meet Xiang, who treasures a pendant left to her by her late father. When a mysterious girl named Anh steals the pendant, she returns it to Xiang with the caveat that she help her decode a secret message hidden inside.

Piratica: Being a Daring Tale of a Singular Girl’s Adventure Upon the High Seas by Tanith Lee Ahoy there! You are channeling some seriously badass pirate queen energy. This is written by one of my favorite YA fantasy authors, Tanith Lee (go check out her Claudi Journals series too!). Determined to escape her life at the Angels Academy for Young Maidens, Artemesia runs away to find her pirate queen mother’s old crew and hit the seas. Much to her surprise, Art discovers that awkward moment when her mother was actually a famous actress who played a pirate rather than a real one. Art won’t let this little detail get in the way of her grand pirating schemes though!

One Piece, Volume 1: Romance Dawn by Eiichiro Oda, Translated by Andy Nakatani Between the pages of this adventuresome shonen manga, you’ll find a feel-good and endearing tale, me hearties! With his dreams of becoming a pirate, Monkey D. Luffy eats a Gum-Gum Fruit and gains special powers. The only side effect? He’s cursed to never be able to learn how to swim! Despite this setback, Monkey hits the seas with his mate Roronoa Zoro in search of the legendary One Piece treasure.

More Pirate Books for Me!

Looking to cast yourself adrift into the worlds of more pirate books? Check out these treasures below!