California, 1941. Sumiko was used to being the only Japanese girl in her class, and could put up with the teasing because she still had her family and her family’s flower farm. All that changed, however, after the bombing of Pearl Harbor. She and her family are forced out of their home and put into the Poston internment camp in Arizona, where the flowers in Sumiko’s life are replaced with unbearable heat and dust storms. To make matters worse, the camp was placed directly on a Native reservation, and the Japanese Americans are just as unwelcome there as they were made to feel everywhere else. Sumiko finds her first real friend, however, in Frank, a young Mohave boy who knows all too well the kind of discrimination that led to Sumiko’s tragic situation.