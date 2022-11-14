This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Somehow it’s the holiday season already! It’s incredible, but true. I know everyone says this every year, but this year has really flown by. That’s okay though, because this time of year gives us so much to look forward to. Of course, there’s all the delicious foods, the snow (if you live in a snowy area, that is), Mariah Carey playing on the radio 24/7, the fun holiday lights, the general sense of joy, cheer, and optimism…But most importantly, this time of year is all about the holiday romcoms.

If you’re reading this, then you’re someone who also gets excited about the holiday season. And you’re probably the kind of person who devours holiday romcoms on Netflix and the Hallmark channel every single year without fail. I’m right there with you, friend. It’s incredible, because as much as it’s fun to go back and revisit old holiday romcom favorites, there are sooooo many new ones coming out every year as well.

Fun fact, book fans: there are also lots of new holiday romcom BOOKS coming out every year. I know. It’s great. And if you love YA romance, then you’re extra in luck in 2022 because there are some really fabulous new YA holiday romances that are probably going to become your new faves. I’ve got six brand new YA holiday romances (many of them romcoms) to share with you that just came out this year. And if you missed out on some of the holiday magic in 2021, I’ve got a few from last year that I think you should check out as well!

New 2022 YA Holiday Romances The Christmas Clash by Suzanne Park We’re starting off this list with a YA Christmas romcom that checks all of the boxes. All the Christmas vibes? Of course. Adorable main characters? Yes. Enemies to lovers? You know it. Chloe Kwon cannot stand Peter Li, and it’s always been that way. The Kwon family and the Li family own rival restaurants in the River Mall food court. Between that and the fact both teens are working Christmas jobs at the mall, Chloe just can’t seem to avoid Peter, no matter how hard she tries. But it looks like the mall is going to close and eviction notices get handed out, Chloe and Peter realize that they’ll have to join forces to try to save the mall and their families’ livelihoods.

Talk Santa to Me by Linda Urban The main character in Talk Santa to Me, Francie, basically lives and breathes Christmas. For one, she was born in a stable with a light-up star on the roof, one of the many items sold at her family’s Hollydale Holiday Shop. For two, Francie’s grandfather was the founder of the Santa School. Now that her grandfather is no longer around, Francie’s Aunt Carole has taken over running the business, and so far Francie’s not a fan of Aunt Carole’s over-commercialized version of Christmas. Will Francie be able to preserve the magic of Christmas and get a kiss from that cute boy who works at the tree lot next door?

Whiteout by Dhonielle Clayton, Tiffany D. Jackson, Nic Stone, Angie Thomas, Ashley Woodfolk, and Nicola Yoon Whiteout is an exciting collaboration from some of today’s most celebrated YA authors, and it’s their follow-up to last year’s bestseller Blackout. Right before Christmas, Atlanta is blanketed with snow, and as the southern city grinds to a complete halt, 12 teens come together to help their friend stage an apology of epic proportions. But will they be able to pull it off with a snow storm raging outdoors?

How to Excavate a Heart by Jake Maia Arlow How to Excavate A Heart is a sapphic Jewish twist on the traditional holiday romcom. It all starts when Shani meets May…by running into her with her mom’s Subaru. Obviously, this isn’t a “meet cute” situation, and in fact, the two really dislike each other. Shani plans to keep her head down this winter break and focus on her month-long internship at the Smithsonian. But then when she takes a side job as a dog-walker, she meets May again. And then they get snowed in together on Christmas Eve.

Eight Nights of Flirting by Hannah Reynolds It’s Hanukkah, and this year Shira Barbanel is determined to get a boyfriend. She’s already honed in on one boy in particular: her great-uncle’s super-hot assistant, Isaac. There’s only one problem. Shira is miserable at flirting. That’s where Tyler comes in. As much as Shira is annoyed by her nemesis and former crush, she has to admit Tyler is one of the most charming people she knows. So the two strike a deal. Tyler will give Shira lessons in flirting if she helps him out with career connections. There’s only one problem with their plan: Shira’s actually starting to like hanging out with Tyler.

So, This is Love by Tracy Andreen So, This is Love is the sequel to Tracy Andreen’s 2021 Christmas romcom So, This is Christmas. In this book, Finley and Arthur are back at boarding school, and neither of them quite understand what their relationship status is. Are they a couple? Did that Christmas Eve kiss mean anything? As they enter back into their school lives, these questions just become more and more complicated by outside influences. Will this relationship turn into love, or will Finley totally blow it?

The Lesbiana’s Guide to Catholic School by Sonora Reyes While The Lesbiana’s Guide to Catholic School isn’t strictly a holiday romcom, it is a romance, and much of the novel does take place over the holidays. So I’m counting it because this one is probably one of the best YA novels of 2022, period. This novel follows 16 year old Yamilet Flores as she navigates her new Catholic school and the expectations of her religious mother, all while falling in love and learning to accept and embrace her true self.

And A Few YA Holiday Romances from 2021 You Might Have Missed… The Holiday Switch by Tif Marcelo What happens when two rival co-workers end up switching phones by accident while at their holiday job? Christmas romcom gold, that’s what! Lila and Teddy work together at the Bookwork Inn’s gift shop. Right off the bat, Lila can’t stand Teddy’s attitude. But when their phones get switched and they learn that they’re both hiding big secrets, they’ll have to learn to trust one another or risk revealing everything they’ve worked so hard to keep hidden.

I’m Dreaming of a Wyatt Christmas by Tiffany Schmidt Noelle Partridge has Christmas right there in her name, and she prides herself in being the best ballet dancer, the best babysitter, and (most importantly) the person with the most Christmas spirit in her whole town. Lately though, she’s been feeling a little bored with her hometown, so when her favorite babysitting clients invite her to join them on a ski trip over winter break, Noelle jumps at the opportunity. She’s excited for a winter wonderland kind of Christmas on the slopes. That is, until Wyatt, the older half brother of Noelle’s babysitting charges, decides to surprise his family for the holiday.

Stay Another Day by Juno Dawson Stay Another Day is a warm Christmas story with a little romance and a lot of familial love. Fern, Rowan and Willow are three siblings who are very different. Now they’re all home in Edinburgh for the holidays, and it doesn’t take long before some very big secrets threaten to derail their cosy Christmas. But sometimes at Christmas, you get what you need rather than what you want.

