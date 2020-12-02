5 Royal Young Adult Fantasy Novels for Fans of THE CROWN
The Crown is a stunning show to watch, full of magnetic characters, juicy historic insights, and most importantly, court intrigue—dynamics that have only escalated as Princess Diana has come into focus on season four. This show has all the sweeping luxury of elegant ballgowns and jewels, high stakes politics, and even sweeping scenes of gorgeous countryside. Whether you’re here for the gossip, the spectacle, or the scheming, court is a great place to be. These YA fantasy books like The Crown have what you need to satisfy the cravings for court drama after you’ve finished your marathon watch of the latest season.
The Belles by Dhonielle Clayton
Set within the elegant, beauty-obsessed world of Orlean, the Belles are held in reverence for their power to create beauty. But only one can be the Queen’s Favorite—the Belle to the royal family and court. When Camellia’s sister is ousted from the post and Camellia herself is chosen to replace her, she become privy to a world of extravagance, vanity, manipulations, and secrets uglier than she could have ever imagined.
The Cruel Prince by Holly Black
Raised among the fae, Jude wants nothing more than to be a knight of the Court of Elfhame, something no human has done before. She doesn’t manage to become a knight, but she does catch the attention of Prince Dain, and she joins his Court of Shadows as a spy in his efforts to overthrow his brother and take the crown. Along the way, she is drawn into a complex game of strategy for the throne—and who controls it from the shadows.
Shadow and Bone by Leigh Bardugo
Alina is just another orphan of the First Army. But when she and her regiment begin to fall among the monsters of the Shadowfold in a bloody and desperate battle, she reveals powers even she didn’t know she had. Before she knows what’s happening, she’s whisked away to Ravka, where she will train with the Grisha under the Darkling’s careful eye, with the hopes her powers will be the weapon that finally wages a peace between the warring kingdoms. But first, she must master her powers. Along the way, she begins to discover secrets about the court, the Darkling, and herself.
Three Dark Crowns by Kendare Blake
On the island of Fennbirn, there is a set of triplets in every generation. These three sisters are born with magical powers, and the right to inherit the throne as the Queen Crowned…but only one can claim it. The one who survives the others in the a magical battle to the death. This novel offers a sprawling and grim epic fantasy that invests in each of the three sisters equally, and their journey toward claiming the crown for themselves.
The Crown’s Game By Evelyn Skye
In a historic fantasy set in Imperial Russia, Vika and Nikolai are the only two enchanters left in the country. As the Ottoman empire and the Kazakhs close in, the Tsar feels his time running out and initiates the Crown’s Game—a duel of magical skill. Now they aren’t just fighting for glory and power, but also for their lives. This glimpse of life in court is set amid the glamour of royalty, the seduction fo power and the desperation of losing it all.