Alina is just another orphan of the First Army. But when she and her regiment begin to fall among the monsters of the Shadowfold in a bloody and desperate battle, she reveals powers even she didn’t know she had. Before she knows what’s happening, she’s whisked away to Ravka, where she will train with the Grisha under the Darkling’s careful eye, with the hopes her powers will be the weapon that finally wages a peace between the warring kingdoms. But first, she must master her powers. Along the way, she begins to discover secrets about the court, the Darkling, and herself.