If you’re having a rough go of it lately, it is an excellent time to mentally step into a magical world where the battle to do good and defeat evil pulsates. And what wonderful new YA fantasy stories are here to steal your breath away and submerge you in a land of fantasy and escape! In this YA fantasy book quiz, you’ll find a ticket on the one-way track to all things fantastical with five possible outcomes of new young adult fantasy novels.

From retellings of your favorite fairytales to paranormal stories that establish their own magical universe to epic fantasy, there’s a YA fantasy novel here for you. Answer 11 questions to help you find your next favorite read such as choosing your element, your ideal animal familiar, and your favorite YA fantasy series to learn what book you’ll be paired up with. All possible outcomes are listed below the YA book quiz, so you can find four more recommendations for great new YA fantasy books to add to your to-be-read list.

Ready to get matched up to an awesome new young adult fantasy story? Take the YA fantasy book quiz now! May the odds be ever in your favor.

All Possible Results

A Dark and Starless Forest by Sarah Hollowell Derry lives with her eight siblings in a house secluded by a lake and surrounded by a forest laced with danger. Each of the children have special powers. When her siblings start to go missing, Derry realizes she might have to confront the foreboding forest and find her family. This intriguing fantasy features a diverse and inclusive cast of characters.

The Library of the Dead by T.L. Huchu Ropa is a ghosttalker, and lately her conversations center around the disturbing news that someone is bewitching Edinburgh’s children. Ropa knows she has to help stop the cursing from spreading, launching her on a journey through the dark side of modern Edinburgh. A supreme urban fantasy, this series starter has wonderful worldbuilding.

The Nature of Witches by Rachel Griffin Clara has the rare ability to possess magic in every season of the year while other witches only get their powers in one season. Can she harness her abilities and save the world amidst environmental changes that threaten her home on Earth? This cerebral fantasy with an unforgettable heroine is laced with climate activism.

Six Crimson Cranes by Elizabeth Lim The only princess in her realm, Shiori possesses forbidden magic. When her secret powers are revealed, her stepmother forbids her to talk while turning and banishing her six brothers transformed into swans. This retelling of “The Wild Swans” fairytale is fierce with a touch of romance and a kickass heroine to believe in.

Bad Witch Burning by Jessica Lewis Karrell can talk to the dead, a skill she exploits for money to supplement her family’s meager finances. But when she accidentally raises someone from the dead, life gets more…complicated. This fun paranormal fantasy features one kickass heroine with powerful Black girl magic.

