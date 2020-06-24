3 Great YA F/F Rom-Coms to Read This Pride

As a romance reader and lover of LGBTQ+ stories, I’m really delighted that there are more queer YA romcoms being published these days! I recently got my hands on You Should See Me in a Crown by Leah Johnson, and I can’t wait to read The Falling in Love Montage by Ciara Smyth—I want to see all the romantic and funny queer stories on shelves! If you love YA F/F romcoms, then I also recommend you check out these three great reads!

The Summer of Jordi Perez (and the Best Burger in Los Angeles) by Amy Spalding

True story: When I listened to this book on audio a couple of years ago, I walked around with the biggest grin on my face because that’s how much I loved it. It’s about Abby, who is fat, fashion-forward, and excited to land an internship at her favorite size inclusive boutique. She’s not so excited about having the share that internship with Jordi Perez, a photographer. But the more time they spend together, the more Abby begins to fall for the very girl she’s competing with for a paying job at her favorite place.

The Henna Wars by Adiba Jaigirdar

This is a delightful romance by a Book Riot contributor! It follows Nishat, who is struggling to reconcile her romantic attraction to girls with what her traditional family might think. But then Flàvia, a childhood friend, walks back into Nishat’s life and she can’t deny her attraction. Then their school offers launches a student-run business competition, and the girls each launch their own henna business. As their rivalry heats up, so does their attraction to one another, and Nishat must decide once and for all what’s more important to her.

Tell Me How You Really Feel by Aminah Mae Safi

For a F/F romance with Gilmore Girl vibes (picture Rory and Paris, but gay), definitely pick up this novel about Rachel and Sana, who have been at odds since freshman year. Now just mere months away from graduating high school, a misunderstanding throws them together for one last school project—but it’s one that Rachel’s entire future is riding on. As they quarrel and struggle to figure out a way to work together, a curious thing happens: Sana and Rachel discover they don’t hate each other. In fact, their feelings might be entirely the opposite.

What are some of your favorite LGBTQ+ rom-coms? Let us know on our Instagram account, @BookRiotYA!

