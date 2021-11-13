Sponsored Book Riot’s YA Ebook Deals of the Day: November 13, 2021 Deals Nov 13, 2021 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. A Face for Picasso by Ariel HenleyThe best YA ebook deals, sponsored by A Face for Picasso by Ariel Henley. $1.99 Never Look Back by Lilliam Rivera Get This Deal $2.99 The Awakening of Malcolm X by Ilyasah Shabazz and Tiffany D. Jackson Get This Deal $2.99 What Beauty There Is by Cory Anderson Get This Deal $1.99 More Than Just a Pretty Face by Syed M. Masood Get This Deal