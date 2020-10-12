It’s the spookiest month of the year! Whether you’ve had your Halloween decorations up for weeks or are just now breaking out your coziest sweaters and plastic pumpkins, the spooky season is in full swing. There’s nothing that gets me ready for trick-or-treaters and candy quite like reading about witches. Read on to discover some of my very favorite YA books about witchcraft.

When the Moon Was Ours by Anna-Marie McLemore There’s something hauntingly beautiful about When the Moon Was Ours. From the first page, magic abounds through this novel where roses grow from a girl’s wrists, glass pumpkins grow from the ground, and witches use their magic for good and evil. Throw in diverse, well-drawn characters and McLemore’s gorgeous prose, and you’ve got a winner with this witchy book.

Labyrinth Lost by Zoraida Córdova I’m a big fan of the Brooklyn Brujas series, which begins with Labyrinth Lost. This Latinx-infused series follows three sisters with magical abilities. Alex is a powerful bruja who tries to wish her powers away and instead sends her family to Los Lagos. Her journey to bring them back is dangerous, exciting, and one worth reading.

Witch Child by Celia Rees This was one of my favorite books as a teenager—and the model’s haunting stare on the cover still gives me goosebumps. The story begins when Mary’s grandmother is publicly hanged for witchcraft. Mary must flee to avoid the same fate. Will hate and persecution follow her wherever she goes? Read Witch Child, written as Mary’s hidden diary, to find out.

Serpent & Dove by Shelby Mahurin If you’re looking for a magical trilogy that’s big on romance, start with Serpent & Dove. Lou is a witch in hiding, forced into a marriage with Reid, a man who’s sworn to burn every witch he can expose. Theirs is a slow-burn romance that readers will root for.

The Bone Witch by Rin Chupeco This dark trilogy follows Tea, who realizes her powers are different than other witches in her family when she accidentally resurrects her dead brother, Fox. Tea must learn how to wield her necromancy powers and control her magic. Chupeco’s worldbuilding is vast and makes for a gorgeous, unique experience.

Akata Witch by Nnedi Okorafor Sunny is a teenager caught between worlds, culturally and magically. She’s an American-born Nigerian girl who’s also albino. She has magical powers, though her parents do not. Sunny’s journey to learn more about herself, her friends, and their magic is beautiful and powerful.

Salt & Storm by Kendall Kulper Sixteen-year-old Avery’s destiny is to become the witch of Prince Island and to protect the local whalers with her powers. When Avery dreams of her own death, she must learn how to harness her powers, save herself, and take her birthright. Salt & Storm seamlessly blends the magical plot with the very real, dangerous whaling community.

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina by Sarah Rees Brennan The character of Sabrina Spellman has been around for a long time. She’s appeared in Archie comics, a live-action television show featuring Melissa Joan Hart, and most recently in a Netflix series. This prequel novel gives reads a new, original story about Sabrina’s struggle with the powers of witchcraft. Sabrina fans will enjoy seeing her world in this new format and getting an intimate look at how her character comes to be.

